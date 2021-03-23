Vancity Investment Management Ltd Invests $8.23 Million in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 201,937 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,233,000. Azure Power Global makes up approximately 1.6% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Vancity Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.42% of Azure Power Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Azure Power Global by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Azure Power Global in the third quarter worth $260,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Azure Power Global in the fourth quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Azure Power Global in the fourth quarter worth $360,000. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZRE stock traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.35. The company had a trading volume of 404,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,208. Azure Power Global Limited has a one year low of $12.59 and a one year high of $53.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.02 and a beta of 0.84.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The energy company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.12). Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $48.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Azure Power Global Limited will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

