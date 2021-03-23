Vancity Investment Management Ltd Invests $9.14 Million in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 104,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,142,000. Church & Dwight accounts for about 1.8% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Fundsmith LLP purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,210,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 496.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,347,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,734 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 385,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,646,000 after purchasing an additional 212,593 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 227.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 217,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,406,000 after purchasing an additional 151,158 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 446.9% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 171,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,979,000 after purchasing an additional 140,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Shares of NYSE CHD traded up $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.71. 1,508,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,709. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.36 and a twelve month high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $789,116.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,042,140.00. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHD. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.53.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.