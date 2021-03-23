Vancity Investment Management Ltd Makes New $11.13 Million Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,580 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $11,128,000. Netflix accounts for approximately 2.2% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.11.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $11.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $535.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,575,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,915,779. The business’s fifty day moving average is $535.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $514.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $236.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.30, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.17 and a twelve month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

