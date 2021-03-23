Vancity Investment Management Ltd Makes New $13.33 Million Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,387 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,333,000. Costco Wholesale comprises 2.7% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.33.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $5.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $340.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,627,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,433. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $339.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.73. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $279.21 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The stock has a market cap of $150.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total transaction of $323,520.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,755,104.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,769 shares of company stock worth $4,693,583 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

