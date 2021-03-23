Vancity Investment Management Ltd Makes New $14.23 Million Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,461 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,234,000. Adobe accounts for 2.8% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Adobe by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at $53,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADBE traded up $7.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $460.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,285,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,847,006. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $466.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $477.11. The firm has a market cap of $220.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $289.71 and a one year high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,515 shares of company stock valued at $52,971,092. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $538.68.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

