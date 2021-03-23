Vancity Investment Management Ltd Makes New $6.93 Million Investment in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 256,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,925,000. Evoqua Water Technologies makes up approximately 1.4% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Vancity Investment Management Ltd owned 0.21% of Evoqua Water Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 30,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 17,077 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,902,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,328,000 after buying an additional 1,177,643 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 579.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 787,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,257,000 after buying an additional 109,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Martin Lamb sold 55,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $1,476,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony Webster sold 51,234 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $1,367,435.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,461.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 809,544 shares of company stock worth $23,639,459. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

AQUA stock remained flat at $$25.24 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,806,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,945. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.92. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $31.63.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $322.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

AQUA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.