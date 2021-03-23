Vancity Investment Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,532,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,763,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $851,889,000 after acquiring an additional 208,936 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $75,487,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 673.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,889,000 after purchasing an additional 107,945 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 465,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,356,000 after purchasing an additional 103,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 592,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $331,501,000 after purchasing an additional 90,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $623.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. FIX upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $629.24.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $13.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $469.76. 1,085,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,126. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $424.01 and a 12-month high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $475.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $522.38.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.50 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

