Vancity Investment Management Ltd Purchases New Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,581,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DXCM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter worth $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter worth $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $4.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $364.17. 866,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,753. The firm has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.00 and a 52 week high of $456.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $370.82. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. The company had revenue of $568.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.41 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 39,949 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.09, for a total transaction of $14,465,133.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.85, for a total value of $388,278.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,054,615.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,171 shares of company stock valued at $33,077,263 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DXCM. Raymond James raised their target price on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.35.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.