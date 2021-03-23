Vancity Investment Management Ltd Purchases New Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,829 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,418,000. salesforce.com comprises about 1.7% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. TheStreet downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays set a $276.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.03.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,568,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,629,040. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.95. The stock has a market cap of $198.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $130.04 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.91, for a total value of $1,114,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,903,994.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 5,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total transaction of $1,234,190.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,420.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,154 shares of company stock worth $14,312,067 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

