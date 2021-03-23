Vancity Investment Management Ltd Purchases New Shares in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,391,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,829,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,877,218,000 after purchasing an additional 105,526 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,974,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,124,631,000 after purchasing an additional 27,107 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,151,000 after purchasing an additional 187,174 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Equinix by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,787,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,427,000 after purchasing an additional 257,258 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Equinix by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,017,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,462,000 after purchasing an additional 107,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.01, for a total value of $694,357.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,398,592.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.93, for a total value of $114,228.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,798,755.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,722 shares of company stock valued at $18,731,932. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EQIX. Cowen reduced their price target on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $819.30.

EQIX traded up $9.08 on Tuesday, reaching $675.77. The stock had a trading volume of 436,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,969. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $496.66 and a fifty-two week high of $839.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $678.92 and a 200-day moving average of $723.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $60.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

