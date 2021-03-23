Vancity Investment Management Ltd Purchases New Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 68,409 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $14,963,000. Visa accounts for approximately 3.0% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 12,883 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,632 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,923 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,184,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,479 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,895,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on V. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.36.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 132,947 shares of company stock valued at $29,322,127 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $208.15. The company had a trading volume of 8,816,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,399,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.58 and a 1 year high of $228.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.23 and a 200-day moving average of $206.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

