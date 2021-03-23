Vancity Investment Management Ltd Takes $10.04 Million Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 98,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,038,000. Xylem comprises 2.0% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Vancity Investment Management Ltd owned 0.05% of Xylem at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the third quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 206.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Shares of XYL traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.40. 1,037,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,675. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.63 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. Xylem’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

In related news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $611,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,068,106.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total value of $584,446.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,868 shares of company stock worth $3,440,969. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their target price on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen cut Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.