Vancity Investment Management Ltd Takes $12.69 Million Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,420 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,000. MSCI accounts for 2.5% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of MSCI by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 35,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,041,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth about $22,127,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth about $24,177,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of MSCI by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,734,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their target price on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.71.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total value of $1,051,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 267,869 shares in the company, valued at $112,644,271.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $420.76. The stock had a trading volume of 363,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,750. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $240.18 and a 12-month high of $455.81. The company has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.72 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $419.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $398.36.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The firm had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

