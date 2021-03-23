Vancity Investment Management Ltd Takes $7.97 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 56,325 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,968,000. NIKE accounts for about 1.6% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 203.2% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,078 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 14,797 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after buying an additional 11,199 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,149,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $728,543,000 after buying an additional 335,002 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,644 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NKE traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.12. 5,580,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,958,534. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.11, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $18,365,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,532,001 shares in the company, valued at $216,425,781.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 208,500 shares of company stock worth $29,620,690 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.77.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

