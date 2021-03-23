Vancity Investment Management Ltd Takes Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,781,000. Vancity Investment Management Ltd owned 0.06% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter worth $190,000.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BFAM traded down $4.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,557. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.14 and a fifty-two week high of $182.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.89, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.89.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. On average, analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.63.

In related news, Director David H. Lissy sold 8,058 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total value of $1,374,694.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 239,063 shares in the company, valued at $40,784,147.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Lissy sold 24,890 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.05, for a total value of $4,506,334.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,770,107.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,256 shares of company stock valued at $9,832,867. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

See Also: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.