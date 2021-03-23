Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 451,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,989 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.19% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $27,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $63.16 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $36.93 and a 1 year high of $64.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.25.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

