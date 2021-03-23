Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,508 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 5.0% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $23,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 204,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,878,000 after buying an additional 15,777 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 73,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,282,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $257.18. 37,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,916. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.49. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $269.89.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

