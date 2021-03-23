Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 80.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $1.05 on Tuesday, hitting $255.09. The company had a trading volume of 65,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,916. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $269.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $258.39 and a 200 day moving average of $244.49.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

