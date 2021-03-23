Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CEO Sells $386,550.00 in Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $386,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,691 shares in the company, valued at $15,299,417.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Grant Pickering also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $376,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCVX traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.79. The stock had a trading volume of 615,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,487. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.60. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $58.47.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCVX. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,064,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 1,158.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,004,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,603,000 after purchasing an additional 924,716 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,532,000. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 1,613.9% during the 4th quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 276,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains causing significant invasive pneumococcal disease and antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate for protection against subtypes of Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting porphyromonas gingivalis.

