Vector Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:VAQC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.90

Vector Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:VAQC) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 337004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

About Vector Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:VAQC)

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.