Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,533 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.24% of Vector Group worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Vector Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vector Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vector Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in Vector Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 99,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vector Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

VGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

VGR stock opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average of $11.80. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Vector Group had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $554.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

In related news, COO Richard Lampen acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 443,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 150,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $2,211,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,132,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,429,777.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

