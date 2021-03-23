Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 31,361 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 430,887 shares.The stock last traded at $21.31 and had previously closed at $21.09.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VECO shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veeco Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.95.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $138.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.27 million. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 9.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

About Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.