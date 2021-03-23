Veil (VEIL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3,470.00

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Veil has a total market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $3,470.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veil coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Veil has traded 24.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Veil alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,561.16 or 0.99670890 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00034502 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00011271 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $206.44 or 0.00377121 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $155.28 or 0.00283656 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.79 or 0.00670046 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00077474 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002900 BTC.

About Veil

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.