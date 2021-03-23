Verge (XVG) Trading Up 6.8% Over Last 7 Days

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. In the last week, Verge has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $519.33 million and $32.66 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0316 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $193.00 or 0.00353184 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003888 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000185 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000566 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000723 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,439,341,749 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

