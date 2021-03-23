Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,040 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,228 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 347.6% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 29,246 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 22,712 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,159 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $553,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 51,420 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

VZ traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $56.95. 400,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,221,355. The firm has a market cap of $235.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

