Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Position Raised by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 66.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 47,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $28,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $424,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,813,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,166,534 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $984,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $667,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX traded down $4.34 on Tuesday, reaching $214.48. 47,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,125,217. The firm has a market cap of $55.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $199.52 and a 12 month high of $306.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.82.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Michael Parini sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $414,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,157 shares in the company, valued at $12,718,755. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total value of $315,433.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,069,051.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,514 shares of company stock worth $1,172,012. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $252.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.13.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

