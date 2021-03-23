ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Gap Down to $100.34

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $100.34, but opened at $95.13. ViacomCBS shares last traded at $92.04, with a volume of 599,882 shares.

VIAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie lowered ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barrington Research lowered shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $26.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.35.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.77 and a 200-day moving average of $42.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

