Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) PT Raised to $62.00

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.78% from the company’s current price.

DSP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Viant Technology in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DSP opened at $59.74 on Tuesday. Viant Technology has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $69.16.

Viant Technology Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Viant Technology LLC that operates as an advertising software company. The company provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure their advertising across channels.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.