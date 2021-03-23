VIBE Market Capitalization Achieves $8.41 Million (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. During the last week, VIBE has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $8.41 million and approximately $179,697.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIBE token can currently be bought for about $0.0323 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VIBE alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00021803 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00049584 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.89 or 0.00627378 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00066198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00023259 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE is a token. It launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VIBE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.