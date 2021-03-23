Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Vicor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BWS Financial upped their price target on Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $88.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 490.83 and a beta of 0.84. Vicor has a 52-week low of $30.91 and a 52-week high of $104.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.21.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Vicor had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 2.98%. Research analysts predict that Vicor will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 3,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total value of $363,756.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,908,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,120,689.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $301,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,271 shares of company stock valued at $7,286,456. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VICR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vicor by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,927,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $227,538,000 after buying an additional 238,147 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,595,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,664,000 after acquiring an additional 131,645 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at $5,933,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,616 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after purchasing an additional 59,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

