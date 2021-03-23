Vipstar Coin (VIPS) One Day Volume Tops $29.00

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 23rd. In the last week, Vipstar Coin has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vipstar Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and $29.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vipstar Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 171.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vipstar Coin Profile

Vipstar Coin uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Buying and Selling Vipstar Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vipstar Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vipstar Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

