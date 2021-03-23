Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $170.53 Million

Equities research analysts expect Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) to report sales of $170.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $227.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $113.75 million. Vir Biotechnology reported sales of $5.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2,881.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will report full-year sales of $332.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $230.00 million to $435.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $504.95 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vir Biotechnology.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 47.11% and a negative net margin of 339.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIR. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.13.

Shares of VIR opened at $54.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of -23.25 and a beta of -0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.16. Vir Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $141.01.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 10,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $400,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $485,455.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,536 shares in the company, valued at $15,697,311.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,819 shares of company stock worth $3,120,897. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 226,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 20,616 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,911,000 after buying an additional 1,374,316 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 325.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 25,010 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2,445.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $446,000. Institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

