Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 4,300 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Tesla were worth $64,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Tesla by 784.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Tao Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Tesla by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tao Capital Management LP now owns 175,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $75,077,000 after buying an additional 103,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 376.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $667.38. 945,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,788,531. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.59 billion, a PE ratio of 1,345.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $736.29 and its 200 day moving average is $602.11. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.10 and a 52 week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total transaction of $3,405,224.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,763,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,663 shares of company stock worth $57,326,342 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra lowered shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.99.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

