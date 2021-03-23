Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 256,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.22% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $32,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 16.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,384,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,393,000 after acquiring an additional 468,998 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,207,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,634,000 after purchasing an additional 358,891 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,778,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,256,000 after acquiring an additional 83,862 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,653,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,724,000 after acquiring an additional 19,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,491,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,901,000 after purchasing an additional 16,406 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAA traded up $2.19 on Tuesday, reaching $144.95. The stock had a trading volume of 12,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,765. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $146.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.81. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $423.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

MAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.09.

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $25,690.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,440.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $50,145.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,047 shares in the company, valued at $9,392,564.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,387 shares of company stock worth $294,818 over the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

