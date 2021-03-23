Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 100,600 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 127.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,600 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $27,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 459 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.88.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $132.31. 460,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,967,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $59.11 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.57.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.