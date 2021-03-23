Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Cuts Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 129,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.13% of Simon Property Group worth $33,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Simon Property Group by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 257.5% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPG shares. Morgan Stanley raised Simon Property Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Argus cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

NYSE SPG traded down $3.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.29. 88,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,035,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.52. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $121.92.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

