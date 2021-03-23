Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Decreases Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,079,700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 217,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.07% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $28,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sirios Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,885,000. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $2,955,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 289.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 132,454 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after buying an additional 98,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 273,981 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCX traded down $2.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.71. 1,644,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,028,484. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The stock has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of -371.85 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. Argus raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.35.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $70,558,600.00. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,946,612.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock valued at $74,168,434 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

