Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $27.93 Million Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.12% of Realty Income worth $27,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,281,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,131,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,369 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Realty Income by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,404,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,819,000 after acquiring an additional 785,327 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Realty Income by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,070,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,907,000 after acquiring an additional 156,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Realty Income by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,946,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,166,000 after acquiring an additional 14,230 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,911,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,026,000 after acquiring an additional 54,399 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.06. 28,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,349,276. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 51.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $40.39 and a 52 week high of $66.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.11.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.27 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 84.64%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

