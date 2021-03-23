Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $28.32 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.07% of Digital Realty Trust worth $28,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,762,000 after buying an additional 27,297 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $650,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $2.90 on Tuesday, reaching $139.45. 45,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,985. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.16. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $165.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total value of $6,442,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at $96,007,991.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,466,129. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DLR. Evercore ISI began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Edward Jones raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.30.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.