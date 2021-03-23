Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $40.63 Million Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 57.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.17% of Keysight Technologies worth $40,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 53.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

NYSE KEYS traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $135.98. 13,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,435,559. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.22 and its 200-day moving average is $123.58. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.93 and a twelve month high of $155.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

