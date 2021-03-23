Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $86.17 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 864,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 84,200 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up 0.9% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.12% of Prologis worth $86,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 512.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.77.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,948. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $112.37. The company has a market capitalization of $77.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.98.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.87 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.13%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

