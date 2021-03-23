Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Increases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 342,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $28,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.83.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.52. 87,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,914,354. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $91.25.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

