Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Increases Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,094,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.20% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $55,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $3,727,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,107,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,213,000 after buying an additional 176,234 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $2,145,000. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber acquired 5,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,495. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $59.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.04. The company has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.68%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

