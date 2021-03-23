Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Lowers Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.07% of Biogen worth $27,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Biogen by 84.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 693,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,704,000 after acquiring an additional 316,681 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Biogen by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,822,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,874,191,000 after purchasing an additional 125,362 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Biogen by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 250,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,422,000 after purchasing an additional 117,207 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter worth approximately $32,891,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 70.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 226,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,189,000 after purchasing an additional 93,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen stock traded down $3.50 on Tuesday, hitting $268.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,565. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $363.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $271.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.52. The company has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.34 earnings per share. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. DZ Bank cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.47.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

