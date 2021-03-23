Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 21,600 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 545,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.10% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $62,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 80,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,102,000 after acquiring an additional 24,366 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 16,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 125,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

ICE traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.33. The company had a trading volume of 112,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,564. The stock has a market cap of $63.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.17. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $119.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.02%.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $695,765.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,831,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,057. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

