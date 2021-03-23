Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 91,600 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 718,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.14% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $41,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,437,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,186,000 after buying an additional 2,999,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,015,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,974,179,000 after buying an additional 1,367,836 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,430,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000,000 after buying an additional 1,227,917 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,349,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,468,000 after buying an additional 717,747 shares during the period. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,624,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,996,000 after buying an additional 424,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

NYSE:PEG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.95. 74,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,187,905. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $62.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.