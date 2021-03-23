Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Raises Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,200 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.8% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Adobe were worth $71,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 40.3% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 2.8% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 21.1% during the third quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its position in Adobe by 12.3% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 25,500 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded up $11.29 on Tuesday, hitting $463.70. The company had a trading volume of 215,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $287.78 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $466.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $477.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Adobe news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,127 shares in the company, valued at $43,025,605.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total transaction of $277,842.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,303.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,515 shares of company stock valued at $52,971,092 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $538.68.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

