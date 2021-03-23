Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Raises Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,500 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 38,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $27,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.47.

In other news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total transaction of $64,887.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,207,684.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $755,098.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,550 shares in the company, valued at $6,278,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $121.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,279,540. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $128.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.98. The company has a market capitalization of $214.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

