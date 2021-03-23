Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,426,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 359,200 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 0.7% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Intel were worth $71,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.69.

Intel stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.95. 1,608,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,769,578. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.89. The firm has a market cap of $259.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

