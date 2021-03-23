Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 1,200 Shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.76% of J2 Global worth $34,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JCOM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in J2 Global by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in J2 Global by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 5,963 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in J2 Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. J2 Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.42.

Shares of NASDAQ JCOM traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.89. The stock had a trading volume of 7,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,608. J2 Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.24 and a 1 year high of $124.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.94.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $469.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.68 million. As a group, analysts expect that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J2 Global Profile

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

